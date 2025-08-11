This has been my most popular substack essay to date. It went “viral” in July 2023. I mentioned Thomas Sowell and how he influenced me in a recent interview with Kara Dansky, so I thought I should share it again. You can hear my conversation with Kara Dansky here.

As a social worker who once believed in social and government programs, I had to eat a very large slice of humble pie once I read and listened to Thomas Sowell.

He taught me that everything I once believed was helpful to society is actually the cause of many of it's problems, specifically, when related to race and poverty. He taught me that most government interventions and initiatives create more barriers for people to move out of poverty, rather than help them. This includes minimum wage laws, open borders and social welfare programs.

Thomas Sowell helped me understand that the notion of white privilege and systemic racism in the United States are fabricated and a way to keep our country divided. I learned that the biggest indicator of poverty is not race, but whether or not a person was raised in a two parent home. When mothers are incentivized to have children out of wedlock (due to the welfare state), the more difficult it is for them and their children to move out of poverty. Our country started the "War on Poverty" in 1964, spent billions of dollars and has had no success. Blacks were rising economically exponentially while there was more racial discrimination, until 1964 when the welfare state was introduced and then their economic success came to a halt.

Sowell taught me the difference between disparities and discrimination. There are racial disparities, however, this is not because of "systemic racism", rather it is because of other variables such as culture and family structure.

Thomas Sowell taught me to look critically at outcomes and not simply believe ideas that feel good, such as more mental health services in schools and added public assistance. I've learned that in most cases, the less involvement the government has with families and children, the better.

The thing Thomas Sowell taught me most is to question assumptions and look at the facts, rather than believe mantras and blindly trust "experts". I challenge you to do the same.

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed clinical social worker. She completed her MSW in 1999 from New York University. She has a variety of experience in schools, group homes, hospitals and community-based organizations. Since getting fired for not getting the COVID vaccine, she has dedicated herself to educate parents and embolden other mental health professionals to challenge the ideological capture of her profession.

