The year is almost over, so I thought I would share some challenges and accomplishments of 2025.

I haven’t spoken much about this, however, this year started out difficult for me when a routine knee surgery did not heal as promised and I was living in a new era of chronic pain and disability. For the first half of the year, I was quietly struggling as my knee got worse, feeling like the walls had closed in around me. Disability is not new for me because I’ve previously faced serious physical challenges. However, this time was different because I was taken off-guard after several consecutive setbacks from past health struggles, the world going mad over an overblown virus (COVID), and relocating. After all that, I was finally ready for a fresh start, but alas life had different plans.

Although, I made the best of it and in March, with my bad knee, I hobbled into The Epoch Times studio and did this interview for “American Thought Leaders”.

I was still in a slump for a while after that because of the knee, but in June, things picked up when I was finally able to walk a normal distance again. I was so grateful when I was able to travel without wheelchair assistance to the TPUSA women’s summit as a “special guest”. I packed cute outfits, met old friends and new, and had a great time promoting my soon to be released pro-reality children’s book, Froggy Girl

That brings me to my biggest accomplishment of the year: My 2nd book, Froggy Girl is a success! I’m very proud of how it turned out.

Despite having no agent and the entire project was self-produced, I was able to drum up good press for Froggy Girl, including this beautiful article by The Daily Signal. Scientist Colin Wright posted this piece on his popular SubStack, Reality’s Last Stand. Wrong Speak Publishing, and Genspect also published press releases for Froggy Girl.

I did several interviews and was able to share Froggy Girl on many radio and podcast shows: NTD News, The Michael Berry Show, The Tony Kinnett Show Cast, Calmversations with Benjamin Boyce, Disaffected Podcast with Josh Slocum, The Distance Magazine, Chicago Morning Answer, The Mike Church Show, The Dark Side of the Rainbow, The Paradox Institute, Restoration Spotlight, Problematic Women Podcast, Reality Therapy with Ryan Rogers, Open Mic, Edge of the Matrix, The Terf Report with Kara Dansky, Transmuted, The Based Mother, The Informed Dissent Podcast, and still more to be released next year.

I had a few more higher profile media appearances on primetime fox with Brian Kilmeade and I made my third appearance on The Tomi Lahren Show after a tragic school shooting.

Another accomplishment: I am now a regular op-ed contributor for Human Events. You can check out my body of work here. I am also a regular writer for Genspect and Dad Saves America.

In addition, I’ve produced two very influential CEU courses for therapists: Introduction to Gender Distress, and Supporting Families with Adult Children in Gender Distress: Clinical tools for Connection, Compassion and Communication. Professional therapists can get 5 continuing education credits total for completing these two courses. They are written for people in the field who need an introduction to gender from a non-idealogical perspective. The courses cover: how influential voices in the gender field were silenced for asking questions, how gender distress is a symptom of other social and psychological issues, how detransitioner stories are suppressed, and ways to clinically approach a gender-confused child, teen or adult. Next year, I plan to write a follow up course with more detailed clinical strategies for therapists.

Another highlight this year was when I was invited by The Christian Post to speak with their “Unmasking Gender Ideology” panel in September.

My proudest moment was when my investigative work for The Post Millennial about therapists who taught a certified class on the false notion that Trump supporters are cult members went viral on x/twitter. The shocking videos had over 3 million views! You can see the entire thread here. I even made it onto twitchy. Little me showed the world that therapists are so far gone in their echo chambers, they are dangerous. It felt like a David vs. Goliath moment.

Finally, after all of that past heartache over my knee, I recently received the “Born Brave” honor by XX-XY Athletics for completing their 5K challenge. The award was completely unexpected. I participated and posted simply to support the brand and share something positive. I can’t run yet, but I walked briskly and explained my knee struggles on social media. I got a free pair of leggings! That meant a lot, and I’m so grateful to be back on my feet again.

The new year is almost here and I have ambitions for 2026. I know life is precious and I don’t plan on wasting it. I hope to be an expert witness for detransitioner lawsuits. I’m focusing more on the foster system and how those children are exploited by the gender industry the most. I plan to release a 2nd edition of “A Practical Response to Gender Distress: Tips and Tools for Families”. I will be creating more educational materials for likeminded therapists. I will be doing projects with The Paradox Institute. I hope to write more articles for other publications. I will continue to quietly support families via consultations. Personally, I’m planning some travel, and I hope to run again!

Cheers to a happy new year and I wish you all the best. —Pam

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed clinical social worker with over 20 years of clinical experience with adults and teens. In 2021, Pamela was fired for not complying with the California state COV*D vaccine mandate. Since then, she has dedicated herself to educate parents and help guide them through the complex mental health system and question ideologically captured institutions. www.thetruthfultherapist.org