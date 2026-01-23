If you follow me on Instagram (the.truthfultherapist), you have probably seen some of my silly videos. When things get crazy, I like to get creative. It helps to have a sense of humor about the insane things that are going on, and I help others understand my ideas with humor. I’ve slowed down on my video making, but here are a few highlights from the last few years. Enjoy.

This one is one on my favorites, It’s called The Truth Teacher. I made this when Bud Light put trans person Dylan Mulvaney on their beer can and a whole lot of people boycotted their company.

Here I am trying to talk sense into a woke therapist. She is so sure of herself, but has no ability to be rational. Here is Me vs. a Woke Therapist. (I had fun with wigs lol)

This one is called Sh*t Woke Therapists Say. It’s my impression of many of my colleagues. Some of it is too real.

When Bernie Sanders announced he had C*VID at the end of 2023, I thought he sounded like a hostage victim. Here is my impression of Hostage Bernie. (I’m reading directly from his tweet)

When they added an umbrella to the pride flag to celebrate sex workers, I did a little dance. Yes, this flag is real. Here is Umbrella:

I used to train in martial arts and kickboxing, so I got my angst out by making Pam the Groomer Slayer.

I have an affirmation series, where I play a therapist that affirms silly things. I made this is 2022 before people were widely talking about furries. This is BEE-BUZZ.

This is GOLDIE. Goldie does not want anyone to use her deadname.

And this M&M video might be the silliest. Its called Blue M & M Gets Affirmed. Watch the M&M get her “medicine”.

Have you ever seen Wonder Person with a Vulva? She has an important message for you. (This phrase was really used in the title of a therapy training I attended in 2023)

Columbia University has spent years indoctrinating its students. They even have anti-racism virtual reality. This flyer from their Social Work school looked so dystopian and dumb to me, I had to make fun of it. Watch Anti-Racism Dystopia at Columbia:

And my personal favorite: Meet the Licensed Clinical Spawn of the Devil. This is a spoof of a real video by a Yale Psychologist who had the crazy eyes. She is so “kind” as she convinces you to sterilize your child and break the bonds of your family.

I hope you enjoyed these videos as much as I enjoyed making them. Sometimes we need to get our message out with humor. For more, check out my IG: the.truthfultherapist or my youtube: thetruthfultherapist.

Happy Friday!

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed clinical social worker with over 20 years of clinical experience with adults and teens. In 2021, Pamela was fired for not complying with the California state vaccine mandate. Since then, she has dedicated herself to educate parents and help guide them through the complex mental health system and question ideologically captured institutions. Pamela authored the book “A Practical Response to Gender Distress”, available on Amazon and children’s book, Froggy Girl, available on all online book retailers via www.froggygirlbook.com.

Pamela has also created two CEU classes for therapists to learn how to address gender issues without affirmation on lisamustard.com: Introduction to Gender Distress and Supporting Families with Adult Children in Gender Distress: Clinical Tools for Connection, Compassion, and Communication. (5 CEU credits total)

She has made appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, The Daily Signal, The Christian Post, The Epoch Times, PragerU, The Tomi Lahren Show, The Tony Kinnett Show, The Michael Berry Show, and more. She is active on Instagram as @the.truthfultherapist, twitter/x as @truththerapist, and her youtube channel is @thetruthfultherapist. You can book a consultation with Pamela through her website, www.thetruthfultherapist.org.