I’ve been busy doing interviews about my new children’s book, Froggy Girl. Froggy Girl is my answer to the countless books out there that teach children that they could be born wrong. It is a fun colorful tale about a little girl who wishes she was a frog. Her friends, parents and teacher support her froggy identity. However, she becomes sad when she could’t do froggy things. Then she met a wise turtle who helped her appreciate that she is a beautiful little girl.

Froggy Girl is informed by my years of experience as a licensed therapist. I know that children love to play and pretend, however, they also still need to be grounded in reality to develop, grow, and thrive. You can read a review of Froggy Girl by Holly MathNerd here.

The Daily Signal wrote a great article about Froggy Girl called, Illustrated by a Detransitioner, New Children’s Book Encourages Embracing Their God-Given Sex. The article highlights my endorsement from Chloe Cole, a young woman who had a “gender-affirming” double mastectomy and later regretted it. She said “My kids will definitely be reading it someday”.

Matt Osborne did a feature on me and my two books in his article entitled: How Pamela Garfield-Jaeger Responds to Gender Distress. We later recorded a podcast interview called Confessions of a Truthful Therapist.

Michael Berry, a popular radio host in Texas interviewed me and compared me to Rush Limbaugh. Rush also wrote children’s books because he heard so many parents complain about bad books, so he decided to write books that conservative parents could trust. What an honor! My segment starts about 10 minutes.

https://omny.fm/shows/the-michael-berry-show/pm-show-hr-2-mike-johnsons-parade-of-lying-biden-decline-denying-democrats

Josh Slocum, host of Disaffected, and I had a great conversation about how Froggy Girl is an “anti-cluster B” book for children. He loved the page with the non-binary looking teacher in her classroom with “borderline glasses”. Josh sung “Hey There Froggy Girl” to me at the end. My segment starts at about minute 23.

Salem network radio station, Chicago Morning Answer, reached out to me to discuss Froggy Girl and my previous book, A Practical Response to Gender Distress: Tips and Tools for Families. They did a write-up of our conversation here.

Froggy Girl made it all the way across the pond to London. I was interviewed by Steve James. He goes out on the streets and has conversations with people about the harms of Gender Affirming Care and is very knowledgable about the topic. This was a fun one.

Benjamin Boyce had me on his show, Calmversations. We had previously recorded an episode that never aired before due to technical difficulties, so we got a chance to do it again. This was a very raw discussion about my time with a disability and how I ended up being a public figure on controversial subjects. I had to put my dog down two days before this conversation and I thought I would be able to stay distracted from my grief, however, I was a bit more emotional than usual. You will get to know me more from this one. Benjamin is good at listening and asking deeper questions. (The dog in the thumbnail is not the one who died)

At the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, I was interviewed by radio host Mike Church. This was a fun interview and we joked around together throughout. He even impersonated Trump at the end. Trump said he really likes Froggy Girl!

NTD news also interviewed me. We discussed the challenges of publishing a children’s book like Froggy Girl and how strange it is that there has been such a big push for children’s books like the GayBC’s, Gender Queer and I am Jazz that emphasize to children that they can be born wrong.

https://www.ntd.com/pamela-garfield-jaeger-on-teaching-children-to-embrace-their-true-selves_1079809.html

Kara Dansky, a self-described “TERF” had me on her podcast, The TERF Report. We had a great conversation about several topics and I even introduced her to Thomas Sowell.

I had a great talk with Jennifer Poyer-Ackerman for her show “Unmuted”. It was like catching up with an old friend even though we haven’t met in person yet. We discussed Froggy Girl, my thoughts on God and religion and our reflection on the Federal Trade Commission workshop on the harms of Gender Affirming Care on Minors.

Speaking of talking to a friend, I had a blast talking to Ryan Rogers, author of The Woke Mind: The Twisted Psychology of the Social Justice Movement. He is a likeminded therapist that can see how woke ideology has destroyed the integrity of the mental health profession. This episode got dubbed as “the farting episode” on X because I just blurted out that you can’t just go around farting everywhere in such a silly way that the two of us couldn’t stop laughing.

I did a live interview with Elena Barbera, otherwise known as “The Based Mother”. She produced and starred in the documentary “American Groomer, The Kids are not Alright”. We discussed how parental rights are under attack, the crazy bills in California, and how we can protect children. Elena is very sassy in her videos and its perfect!

I’ve done more interviews that have yet to be released and more are on the schedule. However, if you have a show or have connections with shows that would be interested in helping me promote Froggy Girl, please e-mail me at pamela@thetruthfultherapist.org. Thank you for the support!

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed clinical social worker. She completed her MSW in 1999 from New York University. She has a variety of experience in schools, group homes, hospitals and community-based organizations. Since getting fired for not getting the COVID vaccine, she has dedicated herself to educate parents and embolden other mental health professionals to challenge the ideological capture of her profession.

For more detailed information on how to empower yourself as a parent and navigate the mental health field, see the Parents' Guide to Mental Health. Pamela is the author of A Practical Response to Gender Distress, a tool book for parents who do not want to affirm a false gender identity.

Therapists: earn three professional CEU’s while learning the truth about the gender industry here.

And of course, you can now purchase Froggy Girl, a cute rhyming children’s book about self-acceptance.

@/truththerapist on X

@/the.truthfultherapist on IG