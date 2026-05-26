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Tatyana Belyayeva's avatar
Tatyana Belyayeva
17h

Yes, “borderline playbook is intentional.”

It’s pure evil.

Thank you for everything you do.

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Gary Weglarz's avatar
Gary Weglarz
11hEdited

I retired as a clinical social worker/therapist in 2014 - before this madness really took off. When I checked back in on the state of social work and therapy in the later twenty-teens I was shocked and absolutely flabbergasted to realize what had transpired in my profession since my retirement. DBT was my primary tool and modality in doing therapy and when I grasped what was happening in the name of "gender affirming" care - I immediately recognized that my profession had abandoned decades of evidenced based practice in favor of this new fashionable evidence-free post-modern ideology. It appears from my vantage point that the entire profession of social work now stands in direct opposition to the very same social work code of ethics that I abided by for decades as the foundation of ethical and humane practice. It all feels like a bizarre cult-like social contagion has taken over. One that impacts not only troubled adolescents - but also most adults in the so called - "helping professions" too.

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