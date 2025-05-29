Pamela’s Newsletter

Evelyn Ball, LMFT
Thank you. I’ve thought this for decades, and I’m a therapist. I’ve written about this as well. When parents think of seeking therapy for their child they could instead consider consulting with a family therapist about their own anxieties, pressures, insecurities, and family dynamics. A type of “super-nanny” is often much more valuable than a child becoming the “identified patient,” expressing the family’s conflict through their symptoms.

Stacy Lynn
Thank you for your Substack. I don't always have time to comment, but I do read most of what you write. I am a therapist who refused to get licensed due to the LGBT agenda in the field over 20 yrs ago. When I was an intern I spent 3 yrs working as the only therapist in an elementary school, where I saw half of the students. It was in a rich part of CA and I can tell you 99% of those kids didn't need to see me - their parents did. They were the ones with the issues and so was the school. I will never forget the parent that gave me the most trouble was actually a licensed psychologist who had lost her mind. Her poor daughter was the IP and all I could do is ask the Lord to help me deal with her condescending mother. As you know, the field has gone to hell which is why many of us have jumped ship for coaching. I fear for the kids of today and I hope more people wake up.

