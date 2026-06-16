We need less trending videos and more family outdoor adventures. Put the phones away and get your children out on that boat, help them catch that fish, and go to your favorite hiking spot.

When was the last time you spent a full day without checking your emails, social media or news stories? Our phone addictions are so intense, most people can’t remember how to have conversations. Adults of today were blessed with a childhood without iPhones. Unfortunately, we can’t get that world back, but we can be mindful of our screen time.

PHONES HURT CHILDREN.

I’m a licensed therapist and I speak to many parents who have concerns about their children’s mental health. One of my first questions at intake is about how much screen time the child has. Overwhelmingly, the answer is too much. In fact, several parents completely lost their competition with the shiny rectangular objects.