Mom22
21h

Call me a conspiracy theorist but this is all about the goals of the child liberation movement & what young person isn't going to believe they should be reared without parental influence? The total destruction of the family unit (in WHATEVER form it takes) & ownership of the means of production & complete dependence on the state is the ultimate goal here. They couldn't win us over in the 60's so now they're after our kids.

Faith Kuzma
19h

Did you see DOH dropped its case against Tamara Pietzke that alleged she violated HIPAA? This and the recent 400 plus page report provide some ballast for a pivot.

I want to blame therapists because the therapist authorizes a biomedical treatment path. I also believe the authority of a licensed counselor named Mary Collins (the therapist in our family's history) led her patient to believe herself male--i.e. Collins perpetuated delusional thinking.

In reality, there is a kind of mutual abdicating of authority between the psychological counselor and the endocrinologist, or later whoever refers to the surgeon and the surgeon--and passing the buck all round. From the perspective of a bright yet insufficiently skeptical client the authority of the therapist lends undue credence to a delusion leading to a patient’s embrace of experimental medicine not just unproven medicine but medicine that harms the patient physically and psychologically/ emotionally.

If this is a religion, it's one that might easily be called our by the expert class at early stages, yet has been allowed to damage people physically and mentally by encouraging delusion, the very thing they are set up to counter.

Those who go along with sickness, these "professionals" can no longer claim to lead people to healthier lives. If the licensing boards sign off, they too should no longer enjoy prestige. As we pivot out of this "religion," more careful vetting and privileging of self help methodologies, will emerge.

