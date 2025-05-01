(A version of this article originally printed on Genspect’s newsletter)

There are only two genders.

Men can’t be women.

Men and women are different

There’s no such thing as a trans child.

These are some common arguments people who do not believe in transgenderism use. They are obvious statements to them and to most people, however they continue to butt heads with friends and family who believe that trans is real. They think , “It’s common sense, what’s going on here?”

I’ll tell you - They are speaking a different language. They assume a certain set of beliefs, a completely different worldview. They don’t understand the gender religion.

A person proudly showcasing their “God is a TransWoman” tattoo

This is what the transgender religion believes:

Most people who believe in transgenderism know there are men and women. They know what sex is, but they don’t believe that’s important and they set to redefine what that means. They believe their sexed-bodies are inconsequential. They believe their bodies are vessels and their inner gender being is transcendent. This is an element of queer theory. Via google AI: Queer theory is a field of critical theory that examines and critiques society's definitions of gender and sexuality, challenging traditional assumptions about what is "normal" and exploring the social and power structures that shape our understanding of identity.

They certainly would not agree that “there is no such thing as a trans child” since they believe these kids have a special soul that requires affirmation. If these kids don’t get that affirmation, both physically and emotionally, they believe children will die. It’s life or death for them. Seems like hyperbole, but many truly believe truth will lead to death. The studies that “prove” this have all been quietly debunked, but that doesn’t matter if they are still regularly quoted by prominent institutions. An example of one study about sex changes that retracted it’s original claim is sited on the SEGM.org site. Sexmatters.org breaks down exactly why these studies are false and how this lie has manifested in several prominent organizations.

The Trevor Project proclaims that LGBTQ young people who had access to “affirming spaces” reported lower rates of attempting suicide. Notice how this information is self-reported (likely via leading surveys). In addition, it does not recognize the number of completed suicides, it only measures the self-reported number of attempts. This is a population that has been told on repeat that they need to kill themselves if they are not affirmed, so of course they will report more suicidal thoughts and gestures . This data is meaningless.

Their view of children is different. They believe children know themselves and adults must listen. They believe children must lead. Some will say this is true, even at birth. A prominent psychologist, named Diane Ehrensaft, PhD, said babies are giving “gender messages” when they wear their onesie like a dress or tear barrettes out of their hair. She explains this in an essay on the UCSF website, written in 2015. Below is a video of her from 2014 explaining types of trans children. She talks with a straight face about kids being “gender hybrids” and “gender smoothies”.

They believe intersex and clownfish prove that there are multiple genders. They don’t understand that humans still only have male and female gametes, regardless of any sex birth defects that exist. Also, to reinforce this confusion, they site reproductive anomalies in the animal kingdom, like clownfish and seahorses. Despite which fish lays the eggs, these species are still divided into male and females. Plus, trans activists have forgotten the most basic fact: humans aren’t fish.

Even transexuals are not “evolved” enough according to those who subscribe to queer theory. Transexuals are different than trans activists because transexuals believe there is something mentally wrong with them and they still believe in two sexes. Most transexuals usually want to quietly fit in, not loudly challenge gender norms and turn society upside down. They have been rejected by the modern trans movement.

Queer theory is meant to take everything normal and turn it on it’s head. Transexuals do not have that goal. The notion that there are males and females is the most basic human truth. The fact that activists could convince millions of people that there are multiple genders is profound.

So if you are a logical person and someone you love believes illogical things, what do you do?

First, you must practice a lot of patience. The reason for that is you will need to remember that your logical, common sense worldview does not align with a trans believer. If you really want to get through to someone and not hit a wall, I recommend that you stop using the phrases above. They only reinforce the wedge this ideology intentionally places between you and the person you are trying to reach.

You must understand that your loved one has joined a new religion and religions don’t respond well to logical statements. They need facts and truth, but you still must appeal to feelings and strategically poke holes in their faulty belief system. What feelings am I talking about? Consider what feelings might draw the person you care about to reject logic. Some possibilities are: feelings of isolation, fear, sadness, and vulnerability. Pay attention to who are talking to. Listen and learn, even though a lot won’t make any sense. Sasha Ayad, LPC, parent coach for gender identity issues, posted on X, “Take the distress SERIOUSLY, but not LITERALLY.” While you attempt to be gentle, if you are the parent, you must also remember your position as the adult. You must set limits with internet access and the friend groups that are influencing your child. Your conversations can evolve as more logic penetrates.

There are so many things you can do, especially as a parent of a minor, but this essay aims to help people understand broadly why you can so quickly hit a wall when it comes to having an honest conversation with a person who believes ideas such as multiple genders are real. You must learn their language first before you can communicate yours.

You can learn more about the trans language, including a “Trans/English” dictionary in my book, A Practical Response to Gender Distress: Tips and Tools for Families, available on Amazon. In order to mend this horrible divide in our country, we must first learn how to communicate with people who think very differently, especially those we love.

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed clinical social worker from California. She completed her MSW in 1999 from New York University. She has a variety of experience in schools, group homes, hospitals and community-based organizations. She has dedicated herself to educate parents and embolden other mental health professionals to challenge the ideological capture of her profession.

