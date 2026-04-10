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Samuel Vanderburg's avatar
Samuel Vanderburg
2d

Thank you for standing up for what is right. Minnesota is being sold a bill of goods which will result in lives destroyed and lost.

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Paving the Way's avatar
Paving the Way
1d

A good strategy is for all common sense therapists to leave blue states and go to red states that do not have these harmful laws.

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