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Erin Pyper, MSW's avatar
Erin Pyper, MSW
1d

Your article debunks the misconceptions, and I believe anyone with different political views can be a therapist or a social worker. This as long as competency and clients’ needs go first before ideology. I believe this should go for everyone.

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Grainger's avatar
Grainger
1d

Very refreshing take. As a relatively new therapist, I knew going in that this would be an uphill climb. I was all but told to be leftist or else. Problem— I’ve never been one to just do what someone tells me to. Good article!

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