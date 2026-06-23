(This post was originally written in November 2024)

Since the results of the 2024 election, there has been a lot of debate in therapy chats about what political affiliation mental health professionals should have. There have been vicious attacks on social workers who said they voted for Trump, or even if they posted a politically neutral comment. There were a number of support groups and comments about “a safe space” as many therapists “seek support” after learning the results of the 2024 election. Conservative therapists were not welcome in those groups.

This is a post about a support group for AZ mental health professionals to “navigate the political landscape” This was not for all mental health professionals, but for those who did not like the election results, those who expressed a different view were shunned.

Many left-leaning therapists are currently under fire after The Gateway Pundit did an expose of their negative comments towards Trump supporters in the article, Private Practices, Public Violations: Leftist Mental Health Professionals Violate Ethical Standards over Trump’s Election. It revealed how some liberal therapists have dehumanized Trump supporters, even those who would be clients. One therapist wrote in a public forum in reaction to Trump’s win, “And that’s why I don’t see clients who I suspect might be maggots. Ain’t no way I would be holding space for them today or any day. And yes I said maggots”. Most average people found these comments disturbing, including Democrats. Anyone with common sense knows that once people “other” an entire group and make assumptions about them, we are in dangerous territory.

However, there is still much confusion in the mental health community over why and how a therapist could lean conservative. As someone who has been a life-long Democrat and then saw things differently in 2020, let me explain how my conservative values are in line with helping and empowering the vulnerable. This article is for people who have genuine curiosity about a conservative worldview.

Democrats have branded themselves as the party for the marginalized and the less fortunate. However, on closer look, many of their policies and ideas harmed those who are marginalized because they encourage government dependence and the breakdown of families. I’ve learned this point so clearly from Thomas Sowell, a brilliant Stanford scholar and professor,“When you pay people not to get married, more people won’t get married”, he stated simply.

As I thought more about how the “war on poverty” has failed miserably, I realized that government social programs are not as effective as they may seem. We can have a nuanced conversation about when and how the government should help people in crisis, but the fact remains that welfare policies incentivize women to raise children without a father and it incentivizes the men to be less responsible. Without fathers around, there is a higher likelihood of poverty and crime. In 2024, The best privilege is growing up in a two parent household, not skin color. In addition, when there is so much emphasis on race, then victimhood, fear and division is the natural outcome. “Racism is not dead, but it is on life support – kept alive by politicians, race hustlers and people who get a sense of superiority by denouncing others as ‘racists”-Thomas Sowell

Above, Stanford scholar Thomas Sowell discusses what really destroyed the black family, and it isn’t “systemic racism”.

It is my conservative values that makes me a strong therapist because I do not believe in judging people by their collective skin color, but by their individual character. Even if there is an incident of discrimination or bigotry, I do not believe in making that the lens of the world that my clients live in. If a therapist “psycho-educates” her clients that the world is painted by intangible “systemic racism”, without being able to name specific policies or laws that systemically discriminate against any minorities, she is creating baseless fear, anger, and powerlessness. Is a therapist really treating the individual effectively if her emphasis is on the collective?

I strongly recommend Booker T. Washington’s autobiography, Up From Slavery. He was a man who was born into slavery and never thought of himself as a victim. Washington saw the good in people, despite experiencing genuine incidents of racism. He was driven to work hard and learn to read. Despite the barriers he faced, Booker T. Washington built a successful school that still exists today. That incredible school would have never been possible without the help of white people, and if Washington waited for reparations and government assistance.

Conservatives believe in helping people, they just don’t believe government should always be the source of that help. In fact, conservatives notoriously give more to charity and believe in helping their neighbor, rather than assume social services should handle it. Does that make them less caring and selfish? Actually, quite the contrary. The book Who Really Cares? The Surprising Truth About Compassionate Conservatism discusses this topic at length.

The other main reason many mental health professionals lean conservative is the reaction to the COVID. People were called grandma-killers and conspiracy theorists for simply having questions about damaging mandates, lockdowns, vaccines, and the efficacy of masks.

It was the conservatives who fought against lockdowns and mandates through the COVID pandemic and were heavily silenced censored and cancelled when they spoke up. Mark Zuckerberg admitted he was coerced by the Biden administration to censor information about COVID in 2021. That is a direct assault on the first Amendment. Fear swept the world when an unknown virus spread. However, those who believe in liberty and the American constitution knew that giving the government so much power was reminiscent of past tyranny. Anyone with common sense knew that keeping people away from school, work, and the outdoors would take a major toll on the mental health of our nation. A group of over 950 doctors from across the world came together as a group called The Great Barrington Declaration. However, they were silenced by the director of the NIH and the media. In the end, there is no evidence that any of the devastating mandates stopped any spread, or slowed down severe illness and death in any significant way.

In fact, I would argue that the “cure” was worse than the virus. Almost six years later, we are still seeing the devastation these policies created. Children are more developmentally and cognitively delayed, and struggling more with mental health issues than ever before. The NY Times admitted that school closures “came at a cost”. The people who were most impacted by these measures were lower income households who could not afford tutors, private schools, or work from home on zoom. People died alone and didn’t get the health care they needed as a result of government decisions, NOT because of a virus. All of this was mandated by mostly Democrats. Their hypocrisy started to shine bright as time went on. In November of 2020, while the citizens of California had their lives decimated by tyrannical lockdowns, governor Gavin Newson was out dining at the French Laundry. In addition, large gatherings were suddenly deemed ok in June of 2020 in the wake of George Floyd’s death, while churches were ordered to stop having services. These were moments when anyone with common sense might have stopped and taken pause.

Above shows a hardworking restaurant owner during the COVID lockdowns in LA being forced to shut her business while they set up a movie production right next to her outdoor patio.

There are so many other reasons a mental health professional might choose a Republican candidate and it’s not because conservatives want to take away anyone’s rights. No one is losing rights, unless you count women losing the right to safe spaces, religious rights, parental rights, the right to decline an experimental vaccine without being ostracized from society, and the right to free speech. These are all rights that were taken away by the Democrats in the last six years.

In the facebook group “Social Workers Helping Social Work Students”, one liberal social worker wrote in response to a conservative group member who voted for Trump, “Yikes, but no. We have an ethical obligation to fight for the social injustices and oppression of others. Actively supporting (ELECTING) someone who does not, does not align with social work values. These are our future colleagues, not a client.”

I would argue that there are many more liberal policies that are creating ‘injustices and oppression of others’, and that is why a therapist can certainly be conservative.

If you are looking for a conservative therapist, I recommend you look at the following groups: www.conservativecounselors.com, Open Therapy Institute, Critical Therapy Antidote, The Association for Mental Health Professionals, and Just Therapy. If you are a conservative therapist, please add yourself to these directories and join the networks.

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed clinical social worker with over 20 years of clinical experience with adults and teens. Pamela authored the book “A Practical Response to Gender Distress”, available on Amazon and children’s book, Froggy Girl, available on all online book retailers via www.froggygirlbook.com.

Pamela has also created two CEU classes for therapists to learn how to address gender issues without affirmation on lisamustard.com: Introduction to Gender Distress and Supporting Families with Adult Children in Gender Distress: Clinical Tools for Connection, Compassion, and Communication. (5 CEU credits total)

She has made appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, The Daily Signal, The Christian Post, The Epoch Times, PragerU, The Tomi Lahren Show, The Tony Kinnett Show, The Michael Berry Show, and more. She is active on Instagram as @the.truthfultherapist, twitter/x as @pgarfieldjaeger, and her YouTube channel is @thetruthfultherapist. You can book a consultation with Pamela through her website, www.thetruthfultherapist.org. more links on linktree.