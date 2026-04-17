Less than a week after the Supreme Court’s 8–1 decision in Chiles v. Salazar, which held that restricting a therapist’s ability to engage in exploratory therapy with gay or transgender-identified clients constitutes viewpoint discrimination, California lawmakers introduced SB 934. The bill is deliberately vague, packed with slippery language, and clearly designed to sidestep the Court while advancing a broader agenda. During legislative hearings, State Senator Scott Wiener inadvertently exposed the bill’s contradictions through his own explanations.

California SB 934 will allow patients to sue mental health providers for malpractice if their therapist does not immediately affirm their trans or gender identity. It will extend the statute of limitations for these lawsuits, allowing victims to seek civil remedies years or even decades after the counseling occurred. The message to therapists is clear: affirm immediately or risk being branded a “conversion therapist” and dragged into Court.

Any rational person would wonder how this bill could be considered. This is what happens when language has been obfuscated, as the term “conversion therapy” has been weaponized by gay and trans activists. The notion of conversion therapy sounds horrible and cruel, bringing to mind electric shock treatments and other abusive interventions. However, its meaning has been expanded to include any therapeutic approach that does not begin with immediate affirmation of a client’s stated identity.

During legislative hearings, riveting testimony from a 23-year-old gay man, Jonnie Skinner, cut right through the rhetoric. Skinner described being placed on puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones as a minor. He testified that these interventions have permanently affected his physical development and sexual function, sharing deeply personal details about the long-term impact, including his inability to achieve an orgasm. He is a human casualty of so-called “gender affirming care.”

Skinner is not an isolated case, nor did he experience a side effect. Stunting genital growth is the intended effect of Lupron, the drug most commonly used to block puberty. In fact, trans-identified Dr. Marci Bowers, former WPATH president and surgeon of TV personality Jazz Jennings, was recorded saying, “Every child who was truly blocked at Tanner stage 2 has never experienced orgasm and likely never will. I mean, it’s really about zero.”

Watch Dr. Marci Bowers boldly admit the harms of puberty blockers on video.

Read the rest on Human Events… (no paywall)

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed clinical social worker with over 20 years of clinical experience with adults and teens. Pamela authored the book “A Practical Response to Gender Distress”, available on Amazon and children’s book, Froggy Girl, available on all online book retailers via www.froggygirlbook.com.

Pamela has also created two CEU classes for therapists to learn how to address gender issues without affirmation on lisamustard.com: Introduction to Gender Distress and Supporting Families with Adult Children in Gender Distress: Clinical Tools for Connection, Compassion, and Communication. (5 CEU credits total)

She has made appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, The Daily Signal, The Christian Post, The Epoch Times, PragerU, The Tomi Lahren Show, The Tony Kinnett Show, The Michael Berry Show, and more. She is active on Instagram as @the.truthfultherapist, twitter/x as @pgarfieldjaeger, and her YouTube channel is @thetruthfultherapist. You can book a consultation with Pamela through her website, www.thetruthfultherapist.org. more links on linktree.