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Mollie Kaye's avatar
Mollie Kaye
Oct 5Edited

I was completely blindsided by this as a parent. By the time I heard first hand that strangulation was the new hand job for Gen Z, and that girls were claiming to enjoy being strangled as part of sex, it was too late.

If grieving the decimation of healthy sexuality and bonded, loving relationships due to marinating an entire generation in depraved online porn makes me an uptight, right-wing religious bigot, okay. Call me all the names you like.

The house isn’t just on fire. It has burnt to the ground. I fear it is too late for GenZ to recover in time to have healthy lives and relationships.

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Samuel Gaines's avatar
Samuel Gaines
Oct 5

An excellent piece, this. I once had a therapist try to convince me that a certain habit of mine (which I viewed as a significant problem) was actually healthy—I just needed to change my attitude toward it). Uh, no. That was the last time we spoke.

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