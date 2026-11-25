It looks like my Wall Street Journal op-ed created a bit of a stir because the producer of the weekend show, America Right Now reached out to me to discuss what I observed at the CSWE (Council on Social Work Education) conference. On Saturday, November 21st, likeminded therapist, Rebecca Smith and I spoke about how our profession must be reformed. Full segment is above.

The original name of my article was supposed to be “Defund the Social Workers”, but The Wall Street Journal editors toned down the headline. However, I mean it, modern social workers are dangerous. They are out to destroy the family, divide us by race, sterilize and mutilate our children, and tear down Western civilization as we know it. See the full schedule of seminars here.

Just a few examples of their radicalism:

A social work professor named Veronica Timbers of Utah State University said that WPATH (World Professional Association of Transgender Health), who has no age limits on for sex-rejecting procedures in their “standards of care” has “too much gatekeeping”, and is “too binary focused”.

A male professor in his 60’s named, Ronald Columbo, introduced what he called “Masculine Change Theory” (MTC). He claimed that traditionally masculine men have an addiction to their toxic masculinity and require treatment for it. In fact, he said if he had his way, he would treat every single white male for their “addiction to toxic masculinity”.

A professor from South Dakota stood up in front of the entire group and cried because she couldn’t “decenter herself as a white person”, and was praised by keynote speaker, Dean Jerome Schiele for her confession.

A Phd paper was presented by PhD student, Kai Lehokey on the “minority stress of non-binary activists”, and promoted a method called the “caterpillar method”, which simply means taking breaks from non-binary activism because it’s stressful.

Social Work dean of Morgan State University, Jerome Schiele, did a keynote presentation on “anti-racism”, “white abolition”, and “afrocentrism”, topics he has written several books and papers about. He said “MAGA is synonymous with white supremacy.” When he announced a statistic on the white population decreasing in the US, he got a massive applause and his lecture received a standing ovation.

An entire seminar was dedicated to the harms of misgendering and “deadnaming” trans people, including violent criminals. It was called, “Ethical Social Work in the Face of Anti-Trans Violence”, led by Patrick Muro and Samatha Luxmikanthan.

In a 1:1 conversation with social work supervisor from Oklahoma, she disclosed to me that she trains her staff to keep child transgender identities a secret, despite the fact that the majority of the families she serves have conservative values. She feels her role as a progressive social worker is important because she works in a more conservative community and she needs to impose her values onto them. Several social workers from conservative states said something similar.

There is more. This was a three day conference filled with radicalism at every turn. I want the public to understand that this group isn’t a fringe. Social workers are embedded in hospitals, schools, non-profit organizations and government roles. This conference hosted leaders in the field who set the tone. Plus, they have a lot of influence over public policy and $$. Social workers must be stopped or they will destroy our country as we know it.

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Pamela Garfield-Jaeger, LCSW, is a licensed therapist with 25 years of clinical experience. She is the author of A Practical Response to Gender Distress: Tips and Tools for Family and Froggy Girl. She provides 1:1 consultations for parents through her website www.thetruthfultherapist.org and has built 5 CEU’s for other therapists who recognize that instant affirmation of gender identity is malpractice. You can find her on IG at @the.truthfultherapist, X as @pgarfieldjaeger, and Substack as Pamthetruthfultherapist.

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