The show promo states: “After a four year health hiatus, social worker Pamela Garfield-Jaeger returned to a startling reality”.

“All the teens that I had worked with before had never talked about trans, and then the new program I was working at, half the girls were identifying as trans.”

“There were so many elements to the mental health profession that have shifted. And the prescription of psychotropic drugs has heavily increased. When I was coming up the ranks, it was very rare for a primary care doctor to prescribe any kind of psychiatric medication. if they did, it was very temporary, and then they [the doctors] passed them on to a psychiatrist who was monitoring them…Nowadays, they are passed out like candy.”

To see the full interview on Epoch TV, Click here and enjoy.

Behind the scenes

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed clinical social worker. She completed her MSW in 1999 from New York University. She has a variety of experience in schools, group homes, hospitals and community-based organizations. She has dedicated herself to educate parents and embolden other mental health professionals to challenge the ideological capture of her profession.

Pamela is the author of A Practical Response to Gender Distress: Tips and Tools for Families. (available on Amazon).

For more detailed information on how to empower yourself as a parent and navigate the mental health field, see the Parents' Guide to Mental Health.

Coming July 15, 2025, A cute rhyming children’s book about self-acceptance, Froggy Girl.

New! Three hours of CEU’s to learn the truth about gender. https://lisamustard.com/cecourses/