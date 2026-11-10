Originally published on Genspect’s Substack on September 14, 2026.

In family therapy, the individual outwardly displaying a problem should not necessarily be the sole focus of treatment. Instead, the therapist examines the family system itself. The person expressing the struggle may be the identified patient (IP), the family member whose symptoms draw attention to underlying difficulties within the broader system. In families with trans-identified children, the “trans child” can be the identified patient. I often conceptualize “trans kids” this way. Rather than focusing exclusively on the child and his/her stated identity.I apply a Family Systems Theory perspective.

(Note: Here is your “not all” disclaimer. Yes, this theory is not applicable to all cases, there are lots of variable circumstances out there and many cultural forces at play. However, it is still a useful concept for families and professionals to think about. Now lets carry on…)

Family Systems is a well-established psychological theory I learned back in 1998 at the prestigious Ackerman Institute of the Family in NYC. In a nutshell, systems theory views a person’s struggles within the family system and recognizes how family dynamics can play an important role in the development and maintenance of behavioral and psychological problems.

This concept has long been applied to issues such as substance abuse, oppositional behavior, eating disorders, and other psychological difficulties. Standard treatment approaches for many of these problems involve the family, particularly when the “identified patient” is a child. According to Family Systems Theory, family members can take on different roles, such as the scapegoat, the enabler, the caretaker, the lost child, etc., and those roles and relational patterns can shift over time to meet the needs of the family system, for better or for worse.

One common family pattern to consider is triangulation. This dynamic often occurs when conflict arises between family members and a third person, often a child, gets pulled into the middle. The child may end up carrying stress and tension that more appropriately belongs between the adults, becoming a buffer, mediator, confidant, or source of emotional support.

Throughout my career, I have recognized that children do not exist in a vacuum and their families are among the most important influences on their emotional and psychological development. Rather than looking only at the child’s stated identity or behavior, I try to understand the child within the context of the entire family system.

If you have a trans-identified child, I invite you to take an honest look at your family system.

“Trans” is not simply a “gender message” that toddlers can send, as radical UCSF gender psychiatrist Diane Ehrensaft has suggested. It is also not a simple delusion either. On the contrary, a false gender identity is one way a child is communicating unmet needs, emotional struggles, or problems within the family system.

Some examples of family dynamics that may influence a child’s vulnerability towards adopting a trans identity include:

When a child emotionally takes on the role of a partner or spouse in a single-parent household.

When a sibling of a child with special needs feels invisible or believes there is little emotional space left for them.

When a child feels caught in the middle of a tumultuous divorce.

When the child becomes the main caretaker in the household.

When parents are struggling to work together or consistently disagree about parenting.

When a significant family secret affects relationships or emotional functioning.

When parents are dealing with their own significant challenges, such as addiction, major depression, or grief, and the child’s emotional needs are not adequately met.

When a family has few rules or inconsistent boundaries, and a child uses a trans identity as a way of testing boundaries or expressing distress.

Some of the clinical questions I may explore with families in my assessment are:

Is this child the identified patient?

Has the child become parentified?

Is the child functioning as a caretaker or emotional partner?

Is the child the “lost child” who has historically received little attention?

Is the child being pulled into triangulation between parents?

Has the child’s distress become the organizing issue around which the entire family now revolves?

Does the child’s new identity provide a new way of expressing distress, obtaining connection, establishing autonomy, or changing family relationships?

These are only a few examples, and Family Systems Theory does not explain every case. Not every family with a trans-identified child will have these dynamics, and we should be careful not to assume that a particular family problem caused a child’s transgender identification.

However, family systems can be a useful lens for asking a question that is too often overlooked: What else might be going on in this child’s life?

Rather than immediately accepting a child’s identity as the explanation for their distress, or simplifying it to an individual mental illness, we should remain curious about family relationships and the unmet needs that may be contributing to their struggles.

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Pamela Garfield-Jaeger, LCSW, is a licensed therapist with 25 years of clinical experience. She is the author of A Practical Response to Gender Distress: Tips and Tools for Family and Froggy Girl. She provides 1:1 consultations for parents through her website www.thetruthfultherapist.org and has built 5 CEU’s for other therapists who recognize that instant affirmation of gender identity is malpractice. You can find her on IG at @the.truthfultherapist, X as @pgarfieldjaeger, and Substack as Pamthetruthfultherapist.