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Gary Weglarz's avatar
Gary Weglarz
1d

When you see all the supposed "trans-kids" being born in those Hollywood zip codes - you must either consider "family systems theory" as an explanation - OR - you'd have to call in the EPA because clearly there - "must be something in the water." : /

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7 replies by Pamela Garfield-Jaeger and others
Parker Smith, PMHNP-BC's avatar
Parker Smith, PMHNP-BC
9h

The identified patient idea is solid. Triangulation especially, the kid carrying tension that belongs between the adults the whole time.

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