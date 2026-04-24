On Sunday, April 19, 2026, I had the opportunity to moderate four different panels, with a total of 12 detransitioners on a range of topics. The event was hosted by Partners for Ethical Care. You can catch the livestream here:

Many of the panelists are not well-known, and some spoke publicly for the first time. They shared their personal stories of regret, suffering, growth, and triumph as they came to realize that they will never feel content as long as they continue modifying their bodies. In addition, they all now recognize that they are victims of one of the biggest medical scandals of all time, and were there to warn others.

Most of them were adults at the time they decided to medicalize their bodies and had feelings of gender incongruence for most of their lives. This dispels the myth that you can somehow know who would be an appropriate candidate for life-long sex-rejecting procedures. It also demonstrates that vulnerable adults need protection from gender indoctrination and predatory doctors too.

All of the panelists will experience long-term physical and emotional consequences from using cross-sex hormones and getting healthy sexual organs surgically removed. Some panelists even described having near-death experiences from what was supposed to be “life-saving care”.

However, the panelists spoke about faith, hope and healing. Plus, the most meaningful aspect of the event was seeing people who might otherwise feel alone come together. They found camaraderie, and their voices were strengthened.

The panel topics and discussion questions:

Panel 1 - Life After Detransition: Rebuilding Identity & Finding Your Path

Moderators: Pamela & Martha

PANELISTS: Noah, Layla Jane, Cat, Mazy

Panel Description:

Detransition is not the end of a journey — it is the beginning of a new one. This panel explores how detransitioners rebuild their identities, navigate uncertainty, and move forward with clarity and purpose. Panelists will share how they came to reconsider transition, what the process of rediscovering themselves looked like, and what they’ve learned along the way.

Discussion Topics:

Myth or Truth – Adults are mature enough to medically transition. Are adults less

vulnerable to harm?

Myth or Truth – Everyone who transitions must go through extended therapy and

screening.

What made you begin questioning transition?

Was detransition gradual or triggered by a specific event?

Rebuilding identity after detransition

What have you learned?

How has your perspective changed?

Tell me how you found purpose after detransition.

What did your personal growth look like? How did you find resilience?

Panel 2 - Healing After Transition: Physical, Emotional & Psychological Recovery

Moderator: Pamela

PANELISTS: LaRell, Airiel, Antoinette, Camille, Mazy

Panel Description:

Healing after transition often involves navigating complex physical and emotional realities. This panel focuses on recovery, health challenges, and long‑term wellbeing. Panelists will discuss medical needs, chronic illness, trauma recovery, and the ongoing process of healing.

Discussion Topics:

Myth or Truth - Trauma, PTSD, OCD, body dysmorphia/eating disorders and mental

health factors can play a part in trans-identification.

Myth or Truth - Chronic illness and the search for identity or a “better” body can lead

to trans-identification.

During your recovery, what helped you heal emotionally and psychologically?

What made things worse?

What helped most in healing overall?

What are the most important long‑term health considerations people should know?

LUNCH

Panel 3 - Shifting perspectives: Who and what helped?

Moderators: Pamela & Mary

PANELISTS: LaRell, Forrest, Antoinette, Rilee

Panel Description:

Detransition can reshape relationships in profound ways. This panel explores rebuilding trust, making new friends, and forming new communities as identity is rebuilt. The shift in perspective for some was gradual and for others abrupt. Panelists will share their turning or tipping points, and who or what pushed them away from the ideology and who or what pulled them out of it.

Discussion Topics:

Myth or Truth – Adults are mature enough to medically transition. Are adults less

vulnerable to harm?

Myth or Truth - Trans is like being gay, right?

Who or what made you begin questioning transition?

Was detransition gradual or triggered by a specific event somewhere or with someone?

Rebuilding trust and identity after detransition.

What do you appreciate about your friends and family that you didn’t before your detransition?

What’s your advice to parents who have been affected by this?

Panel 4 - Moving Forward: Advocacy, Awareness & Hope

Moderators: Pamela & Jeannette

PANELISTS: Clayton, Layla Jane, Soren, Forrest

Panel Description:

Many detransitioners feel called to help others by sharing their experiences. This panel explores how individuals are using their voices to create awareness, support others, and build positive change. Panelists will discuss social media, advocacy, and what gives them hope for the future.

Discussion Topics:

Myth or Truth - Autism and neurodiversity are irrelevant to one’s identification as

Transgender.

Using your voice after detransition

What do you have to say about social media, what are the harms, and the pitfalls, and what are the opportunities?

What are the best online communities and peer support?

What gives you hope?

What is your advice for others considering detransition?

Tell us some lessons learned.

Lets end with your thoughts on building a healthier future, both personally and collectively.

Concluding Remarks (Martha)

What have you learned through the process? What advice would you give to

your younger self, or others who are considering medical transition?

Some pics from the event

Event was sponsored by XX-XY Athletics, Gays Against Groomers, Resilience Health Network, and Detrans Help.

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed clinical social worker with over 20 years of clinical experience with adults and teens. Pamela authored the book “A Practical Response to Gender Distress”, available on Amazon and children’s book, Froggy Girl, available on all online book retailers via www.froggygirlbook.com.

Pamela has also created two CEU classes for therapists to learn how to address gender issues without affirmation on lisamustard.com: Introduction to Gender Distress and Supporting Families with Adult Children in Gender Distress: Clinical Tools for Connection, Compassion, and Communication. (5 CEU credits total)

She has made appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, The Daily Signal, The Christian Post, The Epoch Times, PragerU, The Tomi Lahren Show, The Tony Kinnett Show, The Michael Berry Show, and more. She is active on Instagram as @the.truthfultherapist, twitter/x as @pgarfieldjaeger, and her YouTube channel is @thetruthfultherapist. You can book a consultation with Pamela through her website, www.thetruthfultherapist.org. more links on linktree.