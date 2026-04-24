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Martha Jane Shoultz's avatar
Martha Jane Shoultz
4d

PEC was so lucky to have you as a moderator and a friend!

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River Grunfeld's avatar
River Grunfeld
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It makes me happy to see fellow detransitioners standing up for ourselves.

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