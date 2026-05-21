Partners for Ethical Care, an organization who’s mission is “To raise awareness and support efforts to stop the unethical treatment of children and vulnerable adults by schools, hospitals, and mental and medical healthcare providers under the duplicitous banner of gender identity affirmation”, hosted an informative event on April 19, 2026, in Denver, Colorado which featured 12 detransitioners and their personal stories entitled, “After The Gender Experiment: Detransitioners Speak”.

Detransitioners are individuals who once believed they were transgender, later experienced regret, and returned to living as the men and women they always were. Panelists spoke at length about the psychological and physical harm they endured as a direct result of what is called “gender affirming care,” often promoted as life-saving. Most of the panelists were adults when they began transitioning, underscoring the need to protect not just children, but also vulnerable adults from these experimental procedures.

Three of the panelists spoke of near death experiences due to malpractice and neglect of their doctors.

Antionette De La Cruz, a woman who “lived as a man” from age 21 to 38 reported that she “died twice on the table due to this process”. She had her healthy ovaries, cervix and breasts removed because of her false gender identity.

Soren Aldaco, 24, was neglected by the surgeon who performed her breast amputation and would have died of blood clots if she didn’t get to the emergency room in time.

Mazzy Edwin, a woman who spent 27 years living as transgender, described suffering from non seizure convulsions, extreme medical menopause, and psychosis after being abruptly taken off testosterone and placed on hormonal birth control when her body could no longer produce hormones on its own.

These are individuals who were deeply entrenched in a transgender identity for much of their lives. As adults, they underwent surgeries and adopted lifestyles that reflected a firm belief that they were truly transgender. Many later came to understand that their distress was rooted in trauma and other physical and mental health conditions.

Overcoming the sunk-cost fallacy.

The audience was largely made up of concerned family members, but the message was also directed at those still identifying as transgender who may be beginning to question the ideology. Several panelists said the hardest part of detransition was letting go of the sunk-cost fallacy and recognizing that they had been engaging in self-harm. Many began by stopping cross sex hormones due to unwanted physical effects, but described the psychological process of disentangling from the belief system as the most difficult step.

No one is born in the wrong body.

Partners for Ethical Care states on its website, “We believe that no one is born in the wrong body.” They intentionally did not say, “no child is born in the wrong body” because this message includes adults. It is a fact that the use of opposite sex hormones and surgical alteration of healthy sexual anatomy causes lasting harm to all. Once a person undergoes medicalization, the impact on long term health and mental well being is significant, regardless of age, and whether or not they ultimately detransition.