Pamela’s Newsletter

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Erin Pyper, MSW's avatar
Erin Pyper, MSW
4dEdited

I believe the best communities involve strengthening family bonds rather than encouraging secrecy. Thank you for sharing your take.

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Paving the Way's avatar
Paving the Way
4d

Sounds like a cult.

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1 reply by Pamela Garfield-Jaeger
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