The Children We Left Behind
Adam Coleman talks about the forgotten foster children in his new book
14 hrs ago
•
Pamela Garfield-Jaeger
12
The Children We Left Behind
1
March 2025
Welcome to the Party Pal
Not the Party You Expected
Mar 17
•
Pamela Garfield-Jaeger
22
Welcome to the Party Pal
4
Why the public doesn't trust mental health professionals
A recent article by The Guardian accidentally demonstrates the reasons
Mar 10
•
Pamela Garfield-Jaeger
26
Why the public doesn't trust mental health professionals
10
February 2025
Empathetic Manipulation
How therapist are trained to "support" parents of "gender diverse" children
Feb 28
•
Pamela Garfield-Jaeger
20
Empathetic Manipulation
It's Humane to Ban Medically Assisted Self-Harm
Ignore the Trans Lobby
Feb 19
•
Pamela Garfield-Jaeger
134
It's Humane to Ban Medically Assisted Self-Harm
33
New Interviews
Some recent stuff for ya
Feb 4
•
Pamela Garfield-Jaeger
7
New Interviews
January 2025
The problems with school counseling
I was a clinical supervisor of school counselors for six years. Here are my thoughts:
Jan 27
•
Pamela Garfield-Jaeger
58
The problems with school counseling
13
The Inauguration is Coming and Therapists are Freaking Out
Why are so many therapists this fearful of Trump?
Jan 19
•
Pamela Garfield-Jaeger
51
The Inauguration is Coming and Therapists are Freaking Out
17
Changing Culture Through Stories
A new pro-reality, self-acceptance children's book is coming!
Jan 16
•
Pamela Garfield-Jaeger
27
Changing Culture Through Stories
7
December 2024
They are Scared
Tales from a therapy conference in 2023
Dec 9, 2024
•
Pamela Garfield-Jaeger
37
They are Scared
14
November 2024
Can a Therapist be Conservative?
Yes, and here are a few reasons why...
Nov 27, 2024
•
Pamela Garfield-Jaeger
29
Can a Therapist be Conservative?
11
October 2024
Beliefs of a "Right Wing Extremist"
I went from being a life-long Democrat to figuring out that my American values do not align with the radical left. (Originally written in May 2023)
Oct 15, 2024
•
Pamela Garfield-Jaeger
28
Beliefs of a "Right Wing Extremist"
19
