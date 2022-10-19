Why subscribe?
Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.
Stay up-to-date
You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.
Join the crew
Be part of a community of people who share your interests.
To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.
Subscribe to Pamela’s Newsletter
People
I am a licensed clinical social worker since 1999 who is fed up with how woke ideology and cancel culture has corrupted my profession. Author of the book “A Practical Response to Gender Distress: Tips and Tools for Families, available on Amazon.